Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 2nd

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $15.41 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

