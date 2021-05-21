Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

