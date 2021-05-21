Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.