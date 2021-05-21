Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.71. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.