Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDOFF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from $16.25 to $15.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WDOFF stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

