Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.