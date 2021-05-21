Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $665,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IYH stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

