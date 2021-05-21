Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $948,000 in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

