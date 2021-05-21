Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $611,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

