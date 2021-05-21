Wells Fargo & Company Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

ENLC opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

