Wells Fargo & Company Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 127,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

