Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $140.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

