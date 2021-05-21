Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mayville Engineering (MEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) recently:

5/14/2021 – Mayville Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

5/12/2021 – Mayville Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/8/2021 – Mayville Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Mayville Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 205.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

