Wedbush Weighs in on Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

SI stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

