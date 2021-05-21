Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRTK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

PRTK stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

