WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.030-4.030 EPS.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.