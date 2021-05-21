WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,995,000 after buying an additional 80,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

