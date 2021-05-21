Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 988 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 79,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,731. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

