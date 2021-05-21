Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.99. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,707. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

