Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. 137,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,546. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 85.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

