Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.33. 24,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $352.07 and a one year high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

