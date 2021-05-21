Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,514. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,216. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

