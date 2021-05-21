Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 3,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,801,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

