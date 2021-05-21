Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.90 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.90 ($21.06) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Südzucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.72 ($17.32).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €13.40 ($15.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.05.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

