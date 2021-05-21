Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.12 ($33.08).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

