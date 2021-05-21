Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $2,785,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.4% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,028,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.