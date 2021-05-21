W Resources (LON:WRES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.60

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 923971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.