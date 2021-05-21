Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $185.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.89.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.73 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $194.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

