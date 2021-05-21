Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $581.70 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $581.70 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00006438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.01093794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00058092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.71 or 0.09335719 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

