Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

