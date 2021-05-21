Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Heather H. Lavallee Sells 2,889 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.80 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.