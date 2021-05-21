Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £411,750 in Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).
VOD opened at GBX 127.88 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 426.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.05. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
