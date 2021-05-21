Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £411,750 in Stock

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

VOD opened at GBX 127.88 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 426.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.05. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

