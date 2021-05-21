Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,436,375 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

