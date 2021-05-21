Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Trading Down 1.8%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 67,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 26,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vitru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vitru by 6.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vitru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

