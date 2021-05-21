Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,280.50 ($16.73) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,214.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 976.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders bought 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 over the last 90 days.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

