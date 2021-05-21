Visor.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $47.62 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00004399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.62 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00920338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00094871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,368,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

