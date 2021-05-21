Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $227.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

