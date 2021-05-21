Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of V opened at $226.44 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

