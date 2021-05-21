Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.15.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $19.81 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

