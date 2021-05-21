Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $664,621.20 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VIR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 482,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

