Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.53

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 386993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

VEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.