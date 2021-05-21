View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 8,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,210,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on View in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

