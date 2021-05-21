Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,868 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $37,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 309,850 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $8,079,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 208,881 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $739.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCE. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

