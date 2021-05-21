Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,589 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $32,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.