Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $34,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Terex by 31.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Terex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,907 shares of company stock worth $10,316,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.