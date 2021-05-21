Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $35.71 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 847,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $632,000.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

DOCN stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.