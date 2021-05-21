Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $31.33 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Diodes worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD opened at $74.23 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,112,909.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,957 shares of company stock valued at $19,359,644. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

