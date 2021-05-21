Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Jack in the Box worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.