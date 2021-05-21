Verso (NYSE:VRS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective hoisted by BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE VRS opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 69.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

