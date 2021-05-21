Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NYSE VET opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

