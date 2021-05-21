Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $49.23. 1,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 321.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

